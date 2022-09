SAN ANGELO, Texas— The Angelo State Belles hosted St. Mary’s Wednesday night leaving with a shutout win, 1-0.

Grace Jordan scored the only goal for the Belles Wednesday night making that her fifth goal of the season.

The Belles improve to 8-0-1 on the season and 3-0-0 in Lone Star Conference play.

The Belles will look to continue winning ways when they travel on the road against Eastern New Mexico this Saturday.