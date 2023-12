SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams defeat the UTPB Falcons 74-65, to win their seventh-straight game of the season.

Angelo State improves to 8-1 on the season and 5-0 in Lone Star Conference play.

Kevon Godwin led the way for the Rams offense, scoring 22 points on 9-14 shooting from the field.

Keyshawn Embery-Simpson added 18 points on 7-12 shooting from field.

The Rams will be back in action on Sunday versus Rollins in the Daytona Beach Shootout.