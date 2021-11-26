HIGHLIGHTS: #18 ASU survives scare, holds off Missouri Baptist

SAN ANGELO – #18 Angelo State holds off NAIA’s Missouri Baptist, 73-70 in their home opener to stay undefeated on the season. The Rams beat the Spartans in the first game of the Ed Messbarger Classic. The Spartans had a one point lead at halftime, 36-35, but thanks to 31 free throws by the Rams, Angelo State was able to hold off the upset.

Dante Moses scored a game-high 20 points for Angelo State. Tyrell Carroll added 18, and two more Rams scored in double digits.

#18 Angelo State faces NCAA D2 opponent, Arkansas Tech on Saturday night to conclude the Ed Messbarger Classic. Tip-off is at 7:00.