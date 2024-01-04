SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams defeat Western New Mexico 77-64 to advance to 11-1 overall and 5-0 in Lone Star Conference play.

ASU would get down by as much as double digits in this contest and fight their way back for a 13-point victory over a tough conference opponent.

Kevon Godwin led the way in the scoring department with 17 points, followed by Keyshawn Embery-Simpson with 15.

With the win, this now marks the Rams 10th straight victory in the 2023-2024 season.

The Angelo State Rams will be back in action this Saturday at home against Eastern New Mexico.