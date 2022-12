SAN ANGELO, TX— The tenth-ranked Wall Hawks fall 45-10 against the Canadian Wildcats Friday night.

The Hawks had their first and only touchdown of the night on a one-yard quarterback run by Gunnar Dillard.

The Hawks made it to the regional finals for the first time since 2016 when they beat Brock 28-16.

Overall, the Hawks claimed their first district title since 2019 and finished the season 12-2.