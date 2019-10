MENARD- The Miles Bulldogs were undefeated until last week's defeat to Cross Plains. On Friday night, they began their quest for an outright district title in District 2-2A.

The Bulldogs traveled to take on the Menard Yellowjackets in their district opener. Miles rebounded to get the win on the road, 35-16 over the Yellowjackets. The Bulldogs jump to 6-1, 1-0 in district play while Menard falls to 1-5, 0-1 in district play.