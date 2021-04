SAN ANGELO– Central Senior Center Fielder Kyson Snelson committed to play baseball at Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa, Oklahoma.

Snelson is currently the leading hitter on the Central baseball team with a .346 average, he has a .440 on-base percentage, with 20 runs scored and 13 stolen bases.

Catch Snelson at one of his last games as Bobcats at home taking on the Permian Panthers on Friday, April 9th.