SAN ANGELO, TX— “Our offense is going to do the job and do what we need to do I think our defense is going to step up big, and we have one of the best defenses this year,” said Bulldogs senior quarterback Hayven Book.

Friday night sees the Miles Bulldogs and Sterling City Eagles going head-to-head again, creating the backdrop for a revenge showdown. The Bulldogs seek redemption following their narrow 43-42 loss to the Eagles in the 2022 Bi-District round. With the new year comes fresh opportunities, this time on Eagles’ turf.

“We are going to have to focus on Hayven, the quarterback. He’s good. There’s a few other players that we need to key on, and just doing our job will help that,” said Eagles senior running back Canyon McCabe.

Both teams are coming off week one victories. The Bulldogs showcased their offensive skills with a commanding 72-12 win over the Kermit Yellowjackets, and the Eagles delivered a dominant shutout performance, securing a 35-0 win over Odessa Compass Academy. Both head coaches are eager to maintain the positive momentum.

“They played well. I was proud of some of those guys who stepped in there and took places from the graduating seniors last year and filled those roles well, and the defense played exceptionally and created turnovers. The offense moved the ball,” said Eagles head coach Trey Sisco.

“We have that mentality now that we need to keep executing and keep doing what we do and tighten some things up on defense, and we played well the last three quarters. I think it’s just part of the mentality of this team,” said Bulldog head coach Jason Wilhelm.

Eager to reunite, the athletes are excited to display their skills on the field.

“Working on the team and bringing everybody up. Just getting us prepared,” said McCabe.

“Get it going in the first half, and if everything goes great, then we should come out on top,” said junior running back Tevin Meade.