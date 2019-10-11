High School Football: Week 7

This week’s game of the week will take place at Hawk Stadium featuring the Clyde Bulldogs vs. the Wall Hawks. Get ready for crisp weather as temperatures will be in the mid 50’s by kickoff and lowering further into the low 50s by halftime. Make sure to bring along a jacket and some mittens. Partly cloudy skies expected for the evening across much of the Concho Valley with winds approaching from the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.
Friday Games:
Abilene High @ Central 7 p.m.
Clyde @ No. 3 Wall 7:30 p.m.
Bangs @ Ballinger 7:30 p.m.
TLCA @ Grape Creek 7:30 p.m.
Sonora @ Blanco 7:30 p.m.
Ingram Moore @ Brady 7:30 p.m.
Ozona @ Stamford 7:30 p.m.
Mason @ Brackett 7:30 p.m.
Junction @ Sabinal 7:30 p.m.
Christoval @ Rocksprings 7:30 p.m.
Miles @ Menard 7:30 p.m.
Roby @ Irion County 7:30 p.m.
Water Valley @ Sterling City 7:30 p.m.
Veribest @ Robert Lee 7:30 p.m.
Eden @ Bronte 7:30 p.m.
Blackwell @ Santa Anna 7:30 p.m.
Saturday Games:
Hereford @ Lake View 2 p.m.