SAN ANGELO, Texas — At this time last summer, sports were completely shut down.
Right in the middle of championship runs, and preseason excitement, everything got taken away. Even worse, there was no end in sight. However, when the UIL, NCAA, you name it, gave the green light, the Concho Valley bounced back in an incredible way.
Ryan Reynolds takes a look at where we were and where we ended up after the COVID Summer of 2020.
Rebound From COVID-19: Concho Valley teams, athletes shine after shutdown
