Rebound From COVID-19: Concho Valley teams, athletes shine after shutdown

VERIBEST- Lady Falcon's basketball head coach, Chris Schlicke is leaving the Concho Valley, accepting an assistant coaching job at 3A's Lago Vista. Schlicke confirmed to Concho Valley Homepage sports on Monday afternoon.

Schlicke took over as head coach in 2019, replacing Hall of Fame coach Jim Eubank. In his first season, he Schlicke led the Lady Falcons to a district title, and a berth in the 1A state tournament, before falling to Nazareth, the eventual state champions.