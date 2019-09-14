High School Football Week 3 Scoreboard

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Week 3 Games

THURSDAY GAMES

Lake View 32, Snyder 19

FRIDAY GAMES

Cedar Park 41, Central 35

No. 5 Wall 20, Midland Christian 14

No. 4 Mason 33, Sonora 0

Ballinger 49, Colorado City 14

Grape Creek 40, Rocksprings 0

Cross Plains 62, TLCA 12

Llano 49, Brady 24

Ozona 36, Reagan County 0

Miles 49, Roscoe 28

Christoval 43, Van Horn 14

Eldorado 46, Brackett 22

Menard 48, Iraan 20

No. 3 San Saba 63, Junction 0

No. 4 Sterling City 52, Hermleigh 0

Water Valley 56, Zephyr 48

Irion County 62, Eden 53

Westbrook 50, Veribest 0

Robert Lee 55, Santa Anna 6

Highland 62, Bronte 0

No. 8 Blackwell 77, Newcastle 38

SATURDAY GAMES

Paint Rock @ Abilene Christian 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story