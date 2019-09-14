High School Football Week 3 Scoreboard

Week 3 Games
THURSDAY GAMES
Lake View 32, Snyder 19
FRIDAY GAMES
Cedar Park 41, Central 35
No. 5 Wall 20, Midland Christian 14
No. 4 Mason 33, Sonora 0
Ballinger 49, Colorado City 14
Grape Creek 40, Rocksprings 0
Cross Plains 62, TLCA 12
Llano 49, Brady 24
Ozona 36, Reagan County 0
Miles 49, Roscoe 28
Christoval 43, Van Horn 14
Eldorado 46, Brackett 22
Menard 48, Iraan 20
No. 3 San Saba 63, Junction 0
No. 4 Sterling City 52, Hermleigh 0
Water Valley 56, Zephyr 48
Irion County 62, Eden 53
Westbrook 50, Veribest 0
Robert Lee 55, Santa Anna 6
Highland 62, Bronte 0
No. 8 Blackwell 77, Newcastle 38
SATURDAY GAMES
Paint Rock @ Abilene Christian