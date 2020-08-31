High school football state rankings: Wall and Mason move; Sterling City and Blackwell stay idle

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its high school football state rankings ahead of Week 2.

The only Concho Valley program to move up in any classification was Wall. The Hawks jumped one spot in 3A Division I, after their 38-3 victory over Eastland.

Mason fell outside of the top 10 in 2A Division I. The Punchers dropped their second consecutive home opener against Comanche 14-0.

Meanwhile, Sterling City and Blackwell remained idle. The Eagles remained at No. 4 in 1A Division coming off their 74-28 win over Garden City. While the Hornets stayed pat at No. 6 in 1A Division II, after falling to Eden 62-60.

For a full look at the rankings: https://www.texasfootball.com/article/2020/08/31/revealed-texasfootballcom-s-week-2-texas-high-school-football-state-rankings?ref=article_preview_title