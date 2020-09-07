Blackwell High School — Team Scores

Sterling City High School — Team Scores

Wall High School — Team Scores

High school football state rankings: Sterling City jumps one spot; Wall stays put

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its high school football state rankings ahead of Week 3.

The only Concho Valley program to move up in any classification was Sterling City. The Eagles jumped one spot in 1A Division I, after their 44-40 win over No. 7 May.

Wall remained idle at No. 4 in 3A Division I following its 35-14 win over 2A Division I No. 4 Cisco.

Meanwhile, Blackwell dropped one spot in 1A Division II, despite defeating Meadow 62-14.

For a full look at the rankings: https://www.texasfootball.com/article/2020/09/07/revealed-texasfootballcom-s-week-3-texas-high-school-football-state-rankings?ref=home_feature_article

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Blackwell Varsity Football Schedule

Sterling City Varsity Football Schedule

Wall Varsity Football Schedule

Oklahoma High School Scores