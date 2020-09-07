High school football state rankings: Sterling City jumps one spot; Wall stays put

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its high school football state rankings ahead of Week 3.

The only Concho Valley program to move up in any classification was Sterling City. The Eagles jumped one spot in 1A Division I, after their 44-40 win over No. 7 May.

Wall remained idle at No. 4 in 3A Division I following its 35-14 win over 2A Division I No. 4 Cisco.

Meanwhile, Blackwell dropped one spot in 1A Division II, despite defeating Meadow 62-14.

For a full look at the rankings: https://www.texasfootball.com/article/2020/09/07/revealed-texasfootballcom-s-week-3-texas-high-school-football-state-rankings?ref=home_feature_article