SAN ANGELO, Texas — Three straight days of high school hoops is coming your way as teams are set to compete in the Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament and Miles Ribs Tournament.

In this three-day event, there will be over 50 games played, along with 13 teams in our area competing for a championship trophy.

The Doug McCutchen Tournament hosts 14 boys basketball teams, which will take place at Central’s Babe Didrikson Gym and Lake View’s Ben Norton Gym.

The Miles Ribs Tournament will feature 13 girls’ and boys’ basketball teams at Miles High School beginning on Thursday at 8:00 a.m.