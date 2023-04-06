SAN ANGELO, TX— It was a successful season for the Maidens soccer team in 2023. They captured their fourth district title in a row and ended the regular season 16-3-3 overall. Their season ended in the area round, where they fell 3-2 against Canyon Randall.

Behind every successful team is a great coach. Head coach Henry Gonzales was the head man who coached alongside the Maidens for six years. His coaching career started at Lake View, where he coached the girl’s basketball team for a year, Chief’s soccer team for three years, and then moved to the Maidens, where he ended his coaching career.

Gonzales will be retiring from coaching but will continue his passion for teaching at Lake View High School, hoping to continue impacting the younger generation.

“It has been a total of ten coaching years. There was no mark that I wanted to stop at. It’s a lot even ten years,” said Gonzales.

“It’s not about the gold balls. It was the feeling I had to see their smiles and to know they accomplished something. So that was it, and that’s when I stopped and said, “Thank you, Lord, for putting me here, and thank you, Lord, for allowing me to be a part of this coaching career,” said Gonzales.