WALL — The Wall Hawks are looking to build off a 9-3 overall season that ended in a regional semifinals loss to Brock.

The Hawks are back on the field and preparing for 2019 season. According to head coach Houston Guy, he’s impressed with how the team came out at the start of two-a-days.

Wall is set to take on the defending 2A State Champion Mason Punchers on Aug. 29 to open the 2019 campaign. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on Fox Sports Southwest.