Hawks ready for tough road ahead

The road to a state championship is never easy, but for some, the path is much harder than others. Wall is in Class 3A Divison One Region I and is one of the teams who will have a tough road.

The region is host to District 3-3A and 4-3A, where the winner has come from the past four seasons. Making it even more of a challenge is the two districts are pairing partners in the bi-district round.

The Hawks (10-0 overall) are facing Boyd in a bi-district playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday at Chesley Stadium in Cisco. Wall was the District 3-3A champions, while Boyd finished in fourth place in 4-3A.

“Their (4-3A) top four or five really could have gone anyway,” said Hawks’ head coach Houston Guy. “From top to bottom there is a lot of parody in it. The second and third place team just barely got beat by the first-place team. Each week they’ve all had to play at a high level and make sure they stay on track.”

The Yellowjackets (6-4) enter the playoffs with their four losses regular-season losses coming at the hands of Holliday, Point Place, Brock, and Whitesboro.

“They’ve (Boyd) got a very good defensive front,” said Guy. “They run a 4-3 scheme and their front seven are very good. They’re comparable to about what we saw in our district.”

He added, “For us, those guys are going to try to run the football and spread it out. They’ve got a quarterback that does a good job of running and is pretty elusive.”

Wall battled injuries down the stretch of the regular season and will be without offensive starters Mason Fuchs, Chase Rios, and Kye Herbert again this week. They will get a boost on the defensive line with Joe Walker, Josh Balcomb, and Zach Lang all returning.

“It’s a game of matchups and this is one of those things where I’d feel a lot better if we were at full strength,” said Guy. “Where we sit injury wise I still think we’ll be ok. Our keys guys that are coming back will sure help us from where we were last week.”

Looking ahead the Hawks could be set for another rematch with Brock in the Region Finals.

The winner of Friday game will face the winner of Shallowater vs Kermit in the area round.