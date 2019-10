SAN ANGELO -- The Central volleyball team honored Peyton Strickland, a 6th grader at Lee Middle School who was injured in a boating accident, with a win over Haltom in straight sets, Tuesday.

#PeightStrong has been a cause adopted by the Lady Cats (23-7 overall, 6-1 in District 3-6a) this season, showing support for Strickland as she recovers from her injuries. She pumps them up and shares her love for the game with the team.