SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As Shreveport-Bossier prepares for Independence Bowl attendees to descend on the area, local law enforcement wants tourists and locals to know that safety is a top priority.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, they partnered with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Shreveport Fire Department, Barksdale Air Force Base, federal agencies, D&L Security, Sentinel Security, and others to provide as safe a bowl game experience as possible for the matchup between the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and the University of Houston Cougars.

The department also provided general safety tips for those attending the game and related events.

Leave all valuables at home and make sure car doors are locked. Anything that is of value should be locked in the trunk or out of sight.

Be aware of your surroundings, whether inside or outside the stadium. Report all suspicious activities to any of the law enforcement personnel that are nearby.

Do not leave small children unattended.

Be courteous to those around you; don’t let the event’s intensity cause you to use foul language or other offensive behaviors.

Treat others as you want to be treated.

Have fun and enjoy the game.

Items you can and can not bring into Independence Stadium

Independence Stadium does require clear bags; they can be totes, storage sized (not larger than one gallon), or clutch bags. Seat cushions and chair backs without zippers or pockets, small hand-held signs, and service animals with vests are also permitted.

Outside food and drinks, alcohol or illegal drugs, cans, glass, fanny packs that are not clear, tablets, laptops, and water bottles are a few of the items prohibited from bringing into the stadium.

Taking the shuttle to or from the Independence Bowl

The shuttle costs $5 per person ages 12 and over and will start running at 9:30 a.m. and will conclude 1 hour after the game or after all fans have been accommodated.

Shuttle pickup and drop-off points are:

Pierre Bossier Mall (south mall entrance facing Interstate 20)

Mall St. Vincent (northeast Dillard’s parking lot)

Anyone planning to take the shuttle may not bring the following items:

alcohol

animals

sharp objects

sports equipment

flammable or explosive materials

weapons and tools

chemicals

Private buses, limos, Uber, Lyft, and taxi dropoffs are required on Greenwood Road by State Exhibit Museum. Purchasing a parking pass will only allow these vehicles onto the fairgrounds.