Gilbreath, Ledyard named to Mountain Lion Invite All-Tournament Team

SAN ANGELO — Two Angelo State Belles volleyball players were named to the Mountain Lion Invitational All-Tournament Team on Sunday.

Redshirt sophomore Kailyn Gilbreath was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after racking up a team-leading 48 kills on a .448 hitting percentage. She also registered one solo block and 11 digs.

Junior setter Lindsey Ledyard played a crucial role in Angelo State’s 3-1 showing at the Mountain Lion Invite and was also named to the All-Tournament Team.

Ledyard totaled 81 assists for the Belle’s offense throughout the tournament and also added 25 digs and four service aces.

ASU opens Lone Star Conference play this week with back-to-back games starting Friday. The Belles will travel to Canyon to take on West Texas A&M and then the team will head to New Mexico on Saturday to take on the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds.

First serve for Friday’s match is set for 6 p.m. while Saturday’s match between Angelo State and Eastern New Mexico is scheduled for noon.