General public barred from NCAA DII men’s and women’s tournaments due to coronavirus

FILE – In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

In an unprecedented move Wednesday, NCAA President Mark Emmert announced fans would not be allowed at all upcoming championship events, including the Division II men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

In his official statement, Emmert said, “the NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel. Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance.”

The Division II men’s and women’s tournaments are set to begin on Friday and South Central Regional hosts West Texas A&M and Lubbock Christian both announced it will be closing the events to the general public.

“Due to the continued national spread of COVID-19, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced today all upcoming championships will be closed to the general public,” in a statement on the West Texas A&M Athletics website. “This includes the upcoming Division II Men’s Basketball South Central Region Championship to be held at West Texas A&M University.”

Following the announcement by West Texas A&M, Lubbock Christian quickly followed suit.

“It is unfortunate that the Lady Chaps will not enjoy the true home court advantage that was earned during the season, but we respect the NCAA’s decision and will continue to provide the best championship experience for all participating teams,” Lubbock Christian interm athletic director Scott Larson said.

Fans who purchased tickets for the event will be refunded according to both athletic departments. Tournament games will be broadcast live for free on each athletic department’s websites.