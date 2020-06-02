Former Bobcat Braxton Webb transferring to ASU

SAN ANGELO — Former Central offensive lineman Braxton Webb announced he was transferring to Angelo State on Monday.

Webb has spent the past four seasons as a member of the SMU football team and has one year of eligibility left.

I’m coming home San Angelo! pic.twitter.com/j7EBoeu3RF — Braxton Webb (@Bwebb_74) June 1, 2020

In his senior season with the Bobcats, he allowed one sack, on an offense that averaged over 42 points per game. Central would go on to win its third consecutive district title in the 2015 season and Webb was named one of the best linemen in the state by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

He recently graduated from SMU with a sports management degree.