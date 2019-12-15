Former Belle headed to California to play Beach Volleyball

SAN ANGELO– Makenzie Griffin graduated from Angelo State University on Saturday with a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts and Psychology.

The former Angelo State Volleyball athlete will exercise her fifth year of eligibility to play Beach Volleyball at Cal State Long Beach. Griffin plans to earn her Masters Degree in Sports Management.

Angelo State finished the 2019 season 29-3 and as LSC Tournament Champions. They advanced to the NCAA DII South Central Regional Tournament for the ninth straight season.

