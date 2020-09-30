Fireworks to follow Rams Baseball Game this Friday

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University is planning a fireworks show at the conclusion of the Rams’ Fall World Series baseball game on Friday, Oct. 2, at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium, 1600 University Ave.

The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at approximately 9 p.m. Both the baseball game and the fireworks show are open free to the public. All attendees must wear a face covering at all times, practice social distancing, and complete a wellness screening prior to entering the stadium. There will also be no re-entry to the stadium.

The visitor wellness screening can be found at angelo.edu/wellness-screening-visitor.

Residents in the surrounding area may hear loud popping and blasts as the fireworks commence. For concerns during the event, the public is advised to contact the ASU Police Department at 325-942-2071.

Friday’s game is the first of five intra-squad scrimmages for the Rams baseball team that make up the annual Fall World Series. The complete schedule of games:

Friday, Oct. 2 – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3 – 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4 – 2 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8 – 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9 – 6:30 p.m.

All the games are open free to the public, and the same COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

For more information about the fireworks, contact Sam Spooner, director of risk and emergency management, at 325-942-2180.

Courtesy: ASU Office of Communications and Marketing

