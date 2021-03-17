Fireworks to follow Rams Baseball Game this Friday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University is planning a fireworks show at the conclusion of the Rams’ baseball game on Friday, March 19, at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium, 1600 University Ave.
The game between the Rams and Texas A&M-International will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at approximately 9 p.m. Residents in the surrounding area may hear loud popping and blasts as the fireworks commence. For concerns during the event, the public is advised to contact the ASU Police Department at 325-942-2071.
More details about the baseball game are available at angelosports.com.
Courtesy: ASU Office of Communications and Marketing