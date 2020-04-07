Eldorado’s Johnson named next Henrietta head coach

ELDORADO — Eldorado’s Michael Johnson was named Henrietta’s next football head coach on Monday.

The Eagles had one of their most successful seasons under Johnson in 2019, finishing with a 10-2 record, claiming the outright District 8-2A Div. II title, and advancing to the area round of the playoffs.

In his three seasons with the Eagles, Johnson improved the program year by year. After a 2-8 record in 2017, Eldorado went 6-5 the following year and finished in a three-way tie for the district title.

“I’m extremely thankful to get to coach here (Eldorado) and to be a part of these young kids live in this part of this community,” Johnson said. “Whenever I first got hired by Robert Gibbs, he told me he thought this place was a diamond in the rough and he one hundred percent right about that. The people of this community are champions, these kids are champions, the administration, the school board, there’s not enough that can be said about this place.”

Johnson will take over for Byron West, who had spent the past 15 seasons as the Bearcats’ head coach. Last season they finished with a 5-6 record and lost in the first round of the playoffs to Jacksboro.

“A lot of people will be missed, but you know when the good Lord lays something on your heart, you gotta go with that conviction,” Johnson said on taking the job.

Eldorado will now begin the process of hiring its new head coach for the upcoming 2020 season.