EDEN — Going into last week’s Class 1A Division I bi-district game against Gorman, not many thought Eden would come away with a win.

The Bulldogs (7-4) had lost 68-20 the year before to the Panthers and hadn’t won a playoff game in 25 years, but they proved the doubters wrong.

Eden defeated Gorman 74-62 and is now gearing up for an area round matchup with Jonesboro at 7 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Field in Zephyr.