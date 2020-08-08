Drive, work ethic defines Cougars’ Brayden Wilcox

CHRISTOVAL — There are high hopes for the Christoval football program in 2020.

The Cougars have 12 starters returning, are the favorites in District 14-2A Division II, and are ranked No. 13 in the state preseason rankings.

A big reason is Senior Quarterback Brayden Wilcox.

A dual-threat quarterback, Wilcox has displayed his athleticism with jaw-dropping plays time and time again during his career as a Cougar.

Just last season he accounted for 48 total touchdowns, rushing for nearly 2000 yards, while averaging an eye-popping 14.8 yards per carry.

Now in his final year with Christoval, he has gained the eyes of the state. Wilcox is listed on Maxpreps small school quarterback watchlist and was named Dave Campbell’s preseason district offensive MVP for the second consecutive season.

However, this isn’t a surprise to his coaches, teammates, and family. They’ve seen the drive and work ethic that’s made him the player he is now.

“I remember there were times when he was in sixth grade that he’d go lift bags of concrete. When I would ask him what he was doing he’d say, I’m getting stronger,” said brother and Cougars’ junior lineman Brendon Wilcox. “Seventh-grade year he was up here (Christoval High School) at six o’clock running and lifting with the high schoolers. Since then I don’t think there’s been a day where he doesn’t go lift or run. He’s constantly trying to get better and that makes the team better.”

Cougars’ head coach Casey Otho added, “We all have skills, we all have talents, but it’s that extra thats going to push us between being great or being excellent. He just understands the game more and more and more, and him being able to do that at the quarterback position allows the receivers and the o-line to understand the game better too.”

Christoval open its season against No. 6 Wink at 7 p.m. on August 28th at Wildcat Field.