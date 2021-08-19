Despite being second, Belles wouldn’t change poll

SAN ANGELO – The Angelo State Rambelles women’s soccer team is projected to finish second in the Lone Star Conference, according to the preseason media poll. Last season, the conference pushed the fall sport into the spring. ASU went undefeated and won the conference championship.

The Belles went a perfect 10-0-0 last spring. The defense allowed just two goals all season. In the Lone Star Conference Tournament championship game, the Belles beat the top ranked DBU Patriots in overtime to claim the spring title.

Despite ending the season at number one, the Belles wouldn’t change anything about the preseason.