WALL, Texas–

The Wall Hawks are predicted to win District 3-3A DI by the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.

The Hawks finished 2018 9-3 and 5-0 in District play. They will return six starters on offense, including Quarterback Mason Fuchs.

Defensive End Joe Walker was named the Preseason Defensive MVP. He totaled 65 tackles and 12 sacks last season. The Hawks will bring back six starters on defense.