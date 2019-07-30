SAN ANGELO– Texas High School Football season is around the corner and KLST Sports’ football preview continues with the Ozona Lions and District 3-2A.

The Lions finished with just two wins last season and went 2-8 overall and 1-3 in district play, but can head coach Kyle Freeman and the Ozona Lions roar back in 2019?

Dave Campbell’s predicts Ozona to finish fourth in District 3-2A behind Hawley, Stamford and Winters. The Texas Football Magazine expects Hawley to take the division crown.

Ozona is returning a total of 17 starters from last year’s team, eight starters on offense and nine on defense. One of those players to keep an eye on is running back Abraham Rodriguez who finished with 1,002 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

Another name to watch out for is running back Sebastian De La Cruz. The running back has racked up 1,400 career yards while at Ozona, but after missing most of 2018 due to injury, coach Freeman says he’s excited to see De La Cruz return for another season.

On the defense, Ozona has a set of impact players at every level. Joe Salas will anchor the defensive line after finishing 2018 with 46 tackles and six sacks, linebacker Lazaro Rodriguez will stuff the middle at the second level and in the secondary 5-foot-6 defensive back Zack Talamentez will look to shut down opposing wideouts after snagging four interceptions last season.

Ozona kicks off its 2019 campaign on Aug. 30 with a road game against the Sonora Broncos at Bronco Stadium.