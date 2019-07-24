Dave Campbell’s picks Sonora second; Brady fifth in District 13-3A

SAN ANGELO– District 13-3A features two schools in the Concho Valley, the Sonora Broncos and the Brady Bulldogs, but neither is picked to win the district according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

The magazine has the Blanco Panthers repeating as district champs in 2019, following last season where they went 10-3 overall and undefeated in district.

Trying to dethrone the Panthers are the Sonora Broncos in new head coach Kevin Sherrill’s first season.

Dave Campbell’s has the Broncos finishing second in the district, after former coach Jeff Cordell’s final season. Last year Sonora was 5-6 overall and went 3-2 in district, but lost to Van Vleck in the Bi-District round of playoffs.

The Broncos return 10 players from last season’s team, with running back Wilson Johnson leading the offensive skill players. Last season Johnson rushed for 574 yards and six touchdowns.

On defense, Jansen Morris and Brock Aschenbeck lead the returners. Morris had 81 tackles and seven sacks last season, while Aschenbeck finished with 80 tackles and one sack

Bronco nation will have their first chance to catch this seasons team in action against Ozona on August 30th at Bronco Stadium.

The Brady Bulldogs are picked fifth in the district, after finishing the last season with a 2-8 overall record and 1-4 in district.

Coach Shay Easterwood and the Bulldogs have 17 starters returning from last seasons team, which is the most in the district.

Highlighting the returners is quarterback Walker Bauer, who looks to build on his strong junior season. He threw for 700 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 800 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns. He’s also a threat on the defensive side of the ball as a linebacker. He recorded 107 tackles last season.

The Bulldogs start their season against Ballinger on August 30th at Bearcat Stadium.