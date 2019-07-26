Dave Campbell’s picks Christoval as District 8-2A champs; Eldorado and Miles not far behind

SAN ANGELO — In 2018, Christoval, Eldorado, and Miles finished in a three-way tie for the District 8-2A title. It was the first district title for the Cougars and Eagles since 2007, and the Bulldogs first since 2000.

In 2019, Dave Campbell’s has the Cougars repeating as district champs after their 8-4 season and the schools first playoff win in 11-man football.

Coach Casey Otho has 18 starters returning, the Dave Campbell’s District Offensive MVP Brayden Wilcox, and District Defensive MVP Clayton Edmiston.

This season will be Wilcox third season leading the Cougar’s offense. In his 2018 District MVP season, the dual-threat quarterback threw for 1,851 yards and 28 touchdowns, while racking up 887 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Edmiston was an all-district selection on both sides of the ball and had 553 receiving yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Eldorado’s senior running back Eric Reyes is also an x-factor. He posted an impressive stat line of 985 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in his 2018 campaign. One of the many reasons the Eagles were picked by Dave Campbell’s to finish second in district this year.

With 16 starters returning and senior Jakaan Jureck leading the Eagles dominant defense, coach Michael Johnson’s squad is the last team that needs to be overlooked.

Then there are the Miles Bulldogs. After a 7-4 season, coach Charles Boles and his 10 starters returning on defense can’t be counted out either.

Dave Campbell’s has the Bulldogs finishing third, but if their multi-tool turned QB Davian Martinez has anything to say about it. They’ll be sitting right at the top when its all said and done.

Rounding out the district is the Menard Yellowjackets. After a disappointing 4-6 finish last season, coach Jayson Wilhelm and his leading rusher Jasper Salas are looking to turn the program in the right direction.

All four of the District 8-2a Concho Valley schools get their seasons started on august 30th.