Dave Campbell’s Picks Central to Finish Second in District 3-6A

SAN ANGELO, Texas–

The Texas high school football season is just around the corner. Every year, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine previews more than 1,400 high school teams.

Dave Campbell’s predicts the Angry Orange to finish in second in District 3-6A this year, behind the Euless Trinity Trojans and ahead of the District Champions, the Fort Worth Haltom Buffaloes.

Abilene is picked to finish in fourth. Fort Worth Richland is predicted to finish in fifth place. The Weatherford Kangaroos are picked to finish sixth, and Hurst L.D. Bell is picked to finish in last.

The Bobcats finished third in the District last season, with a 7-4 overall record. They were 4-2 in District play, with their two losses coming at the hands of the Buffaloes and the Trojans.

Seven starters return on both sides of the ball for Central this season. Malachi Brown will lead the offense at Quarterback. Brown stepped in 2018 when Quarterback Maverick McIvor (Texas Tech) suffered a season-ending injury in week two.

Brown totaled 1,431 passing yards, 15 touchdowns passing, and 10 rushing touchdowns as a sophomore.

Central will open up their regular season on the road at Killeen Shoemaker 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30th.