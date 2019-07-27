Dave Campbell’s Picks Blackwell to Dominate District 6-1A D2

BLACKWELL, Texas–

2019 is looking good for the Blackwell Hornets. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football predicts Clint Lowry and his team to finish first in District 6-1A D2.

The Hornets finished 2018 with an 11-1 record for the second straight year, along with the District trophy. Blackwell lost to Jayton in the third round of the playoffs.

Four starters return on both offense and defense. Michael Lowry will lead the offense at Quarterback. He was selected as the Preseason Offensive MVP in the District.

Running Back and Linebacker Cameron Coldiron was named the Preseason Defensive MVP. He totaled 81 tackled and combined for 16 touchdowns last season.

The Hornets will open up the regular season at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 31st to host the Eden Bulldogs.