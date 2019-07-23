Dave Campbell’s has Ballinger second, Grape Creek sixth, and TLCA eighth in District 4-3A.

SAN ANGELO– Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has the Ballinger Bearcats finishing second in a District 4-3a, which features three Concho Valley schools.

The Bearcats finished last season with a 7-4 record overall and went 5-2 in district. They made it to the Bi-District round of playoffs where they lost to Childress.

Ballinger has 16 starters returning from last season, the second-most in the district. Quarterback Edgar Nunez highlights the list of returners, along with Cooper Bean and Weston Rollwitz. The Bearcats kick off their season against Brady on August 30th at Bearcat Stadium

The other two schools, the Grape Creek Eagles are picked to finish sixth in the district, while the TLCA Eagles were selected to finish eighth.

The Grape Creek Eagles finished last season with a 3-7 record overall and went 2-5 in district. The Eagles and head coach Tanner Thiel are returning 13 starters, with linebacker Ben Armendariz leading the defense. Their season starts against Christoval on September 6th at Jack Pardee Stadium.

The TLCA Eagles one game last season, but have 11 starters returning for the 2019 season. Dave Campbell’s says running back J.R Wilson is expected to carry the load for the Eagles this fall. Their season starts against El Dorado on August 30th at Lake View Stadium.