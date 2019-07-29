Dave Campbell’s expects Eden to repeat in District 13-1A

SAN ANGELO — After finishing 2018 with a 6-4 overall record and an undefeated record in district, Dave Campbell’s predicts the Eden Bulldogs will repeat at District 13-1A champs.

The Bulldogs have four returning starters, three on offense including Dave Campbell’s Offensive MVP Hunner Rodgers. The Bulldogs’ quarterback threw for 2,881 yards and 51 touchdowns last season.

Eden will also be under new leadership, Shay Avants accepted the head coaching position after coaching district rival Robert Lee for the past 10 seasons.

The Steers are slotted to finish second in the district according to Dave Campbell’s. Robert Lee might have lost their longtime head coach, but are replacing him with former Highland head coach and six-man coaching Hall of Famer Karry Owens.

The Steers also have Dave Campbell’s District Defensive MVP Casey Skipworth. The linebacker finished last season with 57 tackles, four fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.

With two starters returning from last season, the Veribest Falcons and Bronte Longhorns, are picked to finish third and fourth. This will be Howard McDaniel first season as the Falcons’ head coach.

Rounding out the district are the Paint Rock Indians. Despite returning the most starters in the district with five on each side of the ball, the Indians are picked to finish last. Jeremy Wooten takes over the head coaching duties and will look to improve on last seasons 0-9 finish.