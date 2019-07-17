Daisy Osakue brings home gold from World University Games

SAN ANGELO, TX- Former Angelo State discus thrower, Daisy Osakue is bringing home a gold medal in discus from the World University Games, in Napoli, Italy, her home town.

Osakue threw a personal best, 61.69 meters, to claim the gold medal. Add that to her gold medal at the outdoor NCAA D2 National Championships, as well as the discus record for Angelo State, the Lone Star Conference, and NCAA D2.

Daisy Osakue now will turn her attention to the World Championships taking place in Qatar in September.