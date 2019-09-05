Cougars fine-tuning offense, defense before Grape Creek

CHRISTOVAL — Christoval got the 2019 season started with a bang, scoring 40 points and forcing a shutout against Harper last week.

Now the Cougars (1-0) are preparing for a homecoming matchup against Class 3A Div. I opponent Grape Creek at Jake Pardee Memorial Stadium on Friday.

Even though Christoval breezed past Harper, head coach Casey Otho thinks his team has a lot of room for improvement.

“I want to see us cut back on mistakes, both offensively and defensively we make quite a few mistakes,” said Otho.

“We’re not always going to be able to faster or stronger than the opponent and sometimes we rely on our speed and strength to get us out of mistakes. Those are the things that we just need to fix, because weekly matchups you never know what kind of athlete you’re going up against, especially at the smaller school level. Classes change all the time and there’s really no carry over from year to year, so you’re really seeing a new team every year.”

The Eagles (0-1) lost 28-7 to Maypearl last week and are opening their season with back to back road games for the first time since 2006.

“I know Coach Thiel at Grape Creek has done a great job, they’re improving year to year, and we can’t overlook anything like that, said Otho. “We expect them to come out and fight hard.”

Friday’s game starts at 7:30 p.m.