Cornerstone Christian Volleyball remains perfect in District

SAN ANGELO–Cornerstone Christian Volleyball beat San Marcos Hill Country in four sets on Saturday to improve to 14-5 over all and 5-0 in District play.

The Lady Lions won the first set, 25-16 and also took set two, 25-19. Hill Country battled back to win the third set to avoid a sweep, 25-16.

But that would be the only set the Lady Lions lost, as they won the fourth set, 25-10 to win the match, 4-1.

The Lady Lions are a very young team under new head coach Trina Spiers, with three freshmen starters, one sophomore and one junior starter, and two seniors.

Cornerstone Christian will play their next match on the road at 6:00 p.m. against Belverde Living Rock on Thursday, October 10th.