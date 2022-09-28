SAN ANGELO, Texas— Students from around the Concho Valley joined Wednesday night to grow their faith in Jesus Christ.

In 2021, approximately 4,000 students and supporters attended this event held annually at San Angelo Stadium. Since the beginning of Fields of Faith in 2004, over a million people have joined the movement.

Classmates and teammates meet on their school’s athletic field to hear fellow students share their testimonies and to come to faith in Jesus Christ.

This rapidly growing, interdenominational outreach event will be held at more than 700 locations throughout the nation.