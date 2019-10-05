Concho Valley District Standings: Week 6

2019 High School Football Standings
District 3-6A:
- No. 24 Euless Trinity (5-0; 2-0)
- Weatherford (4-1; 1-1)
- San Angelo Central (3-2; 1-1)
- Richland Hills (1-4; 1-0)
- Abilene (1-4; 1-1)
- Fort Worth Haltom (2-2; 0-1)
- Hurst L.D. Bell (2-3; 0-2)
District 2-4A DIV I:
- Andrews (5-1)
- Seminole (4-2)
- Lake View (3-3)
- Big Spring (1-5)
District 3-3A DIV 1:
- No. 3 Wall (5-0)
- Jim Ned (5-0)
- No. 10 Eastland (5-0)
- Clyde (4-1)
- Early (3-2)
- Breckenridge (0-5)
District 4-3A DIV II:
- No. 8 Cisco (4-1; 2-0)
- Anson (3-2; 2-0)
- Coleman (3-2; 2-0)
- Bangs (3-1; 1-1)
- Merkel (1-4; 1-1)
- Ballinger (3-2; 0-2)
- Grape Creek (1-4; 0-2)
- TLCA (0-4; 0-2)
District 13-3A DIV II:
- Comfort (3-2)
- Ingram Moore (3-2)
- Sonora (2-3)
- Blanco (2-3)
- Brady (1-4)
- Johnson City (1-4)
District 3-2A DIV I:
- No. 6 Hawley (6-0)
- Winters (4-2)
- Stamford (4-2)
- Ozona (4-2)
- Forsan (3-3)
District 14-2A DIV I:
- No. 8 Mason (3-2)
- Brackett (3-2)
- Center Point (3-2)
- Junction (2-3)
- Harper (1-4)
- Sabinal (0-5)
District 8-2A DIV II:
- Christoval (6-0)
- Miles (5-1)
- Eldorado (5-1)
- Rocksprings (3-3)
- Menard (2-4)
District 8-1A DIV I:
- No. 7 Sterling City (6-0)
- Garden City (4-2)
- Water Valley (4-2)
- Roscoe Highland (4-2)
- Westbrook (3-3)
District 13-1A DIV I:
- Robert Lee (3-2)
- Eden (3-3)
- Veribest (1-5)
- Bronte (1-5)
- Paint Rock (1-5)
District 6-1A DIV II:
- No. 6 Blackwell (6-0)
- Loraine (3-2)
- Moran (3-2)
- Trent (0-5)