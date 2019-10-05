Concho Valley District Standings: Week 6

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

2019 High School Football Standings

District 3-6A:

  1. No. 24 Euless Trinity (5-0; 2-0) 
  2. Weatherford (4-1; 1-1)
  3. San Angelo Central (3-2; 1-1)
  4. Richland Hills (1-4; 1-0)
  5. Abilene (1-4; 1-1)
  6. Fort Worth Haltom (2-2; 0-1)
  7. Hurst L.D. Bell (2-3; 0-2)

District 2-4A DIV I:

  1. Andrews (5-1)
  2. Seminole (4-2)
  3. Lake View (3-3)
  4. Big Spring (1-5)

District 3-3A DIV 1:

  1. No. 3 Wall (5-0)
  2. Jim Ned (5-0)
  3. No. 10 Eastland (5-0)
  4. Clyde (4-1)
  5. Early (3-2)
  6. Breckenridge (0-5)

District 4-3A DIV II:

  1. No. 8 Cisco (4-1; 2-0)
  2. Anson (3-2; 2-0)
  3. Coleman (3-2; 2-0)
  4. Bangs (3-1; 1-1)
  5. Merkel (1-4; 1-1)
  6. Ballinger (3-2; 0-2)
  7. Grape Creek (1-4; 0-2)
  8. TLCA (0-4; 0-2)

District 13-3A DIV II:

  1. Comfort (3-2)
  2. Ingram Moore (3-2)
  3. Sonora (2-3)
  4. Blanco (2-3)
  5. Brady (1-4)
  6. Johnson City (1-4)

District 3-2A DIV I:

  1. No. 6 Hawley (6-0)
  2. Winters (4-2)
  3. Stamford (4-2)
  4. Ozona (4-2)
  5. Forsan (3-3)

District 14-2A DIV I:

  1. No. 8 Mason (3-2)
  2. Brackett (3-2)
  3. Center Point (3-2)
  4. Junction (2-3)
  5. Harper (1-4)
  6. Sabinal (0-5)

District 8-2A DIV II:

  1. Christoval (6-0)
  2. Miles (5-1)
  3. Eldorado (5-1)
  4. Rocksprings (3-3)
  5. Menard (2-4)

District 8-1A DIV I:

  1. No. 7 Sterling City (6-0)
  2. Garden City (4-2)
  3. Water Valley (4-2)
  4. Roscoe Highland (4-2)
  5. Westbrook (3-3)

District 13-1A DIV I:

  1. Robert Lee (3-2)
  2. Eden (3-3)
  3. Veribest (1-5)
  4. Bronte (1-5)
  5. Paint Rock (1-5)

District 6-1A DIV II:

  1. No. 6 Blackwell (6-0)
  2. Loraine (3-2)
  3. Moran (3-2)
  4. Trent (0-5)

