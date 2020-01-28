Concho Valley 2010s All-Decade Team

The Concho Valley was fortunate to have several great athletes in the past decade. After getting input from coaches, fans and going through stats this is who we think was the best of the best in the 2010s.

Quarterbacks:

Kaden Cordell (Sonora): For three seasons Cordell commanded the Broncos offense, throwing for 9,415 yards and 112 touchdowns, leading them to three district titles. In 2016 he threw for an eye-popping 3,714 yards and 52 touchdowns, breaking several school records and leading the Broncos to the state quarterfinals.

Maverick McIvor (Central): McIvor might have only played one full season as the Bobcats’ starting quarterback, but made the most of his opportunity. In 2017 he threw for 3,372 yards, which was the second-most in school history and set the school record for touchdowns with 43. He also rushed for 864 yards and eight touchdowns. McIvor took the reigns of the Bobcats’ offense and led the school to a District 2-6A title and the area round of the playoffs. However, his 2018 season was cut short due to an ACL injury and we can only imagine what he would have accomplished that season. McIvor is currently a member of the Texas Tech Red Raiders football team.

Luke Dacy (Wall): In a flexbone offense that requires the quarterback to consistently read a defense, run and throw the ball, Dacy might have been the best to ever do it in a Hawks uniform. He led the team to two District 3-2A Div. I titles, a state semifinal, and in 2013 the program’s first trip to a state championship game. In those two seasons, he rushed for 3,717 yards, threw for 1,337 yards and combined for 82 touchdowns.

Others: Cal Vincent (Central), Otto Wofford (Mason), Brennan Wooten (Central)

Running backs:

David Mora (Mason): Mora put together one of the best careers ever at running back in Texas High School Football tallying 7,697 rushing yards from 2008-2011. In 2010, he finished with the sixth-most yards in a single season in state history racking up 3,573 yards. He finished his dominant career in 2011, rushing for 2,466 yards and leading the Punchers to their first state championship in program history.

Grant Eubanks (Wall): From 2011-2012 Eubanks rushed for 3,571 yards out of the Hawks’ backfield, producing a stellar 2,271-yard and 39-touchdown season in their state semifinal playoff run in 2012.

Eli Peterson (Lake View): Peterson led the Chiefs to their first playoff berth in five years. He rushed for 2,350 yards in 2013, added 23 touchdowns and broke multiple school records.

Daven Manning (Central): A member of the Bobcats’ third and fourth consecutive title teams of the decade, Manning broke the team’s single-season rushing record in 2016 with 1,697 yards and 30 touchdowns. In 2015, he recorded 820 yards and 13 touchdowns. Manning is currently a member of the Angelo State Rams football team.

Others: Brandon Garcia (TLCA), Klay Klarner (Mason), Austin Matschek (Wall), Toby Timms (TLCA)

Receivers:

Landon Sawyer (Central): The Bobcats had multiple great receivers on their roster this decade, but none had the numbers Sawyer did. Over a three year stretch, he had 205 catches, 2,549 receiving yards, and 27 touchdowns, which are all school records.

Henry Teeter (Central): In Maverick McIvor’s lone full season as the Bobcats’ starting quarterback, Teeter flourished in a receiver friendly offense. In the 2017 season, he had 102 receptions for 1,390 yards, setting school records for a single season in both categories and finished with 15 touchdowns, which is the third-most in a single season in program history. Teeter is currently a member of the Holy Cross Crusaders football program.

Adam West (Central): West was a key contributor in the Bobcats’ 2016 district title and playoff run. In his senior season, he had 67 receptions for 1,151 yards and 16 touchdowns. He is currently a member of the Harvard Crimson football team.

Others: Tanner Dabbert (Central), Luke James (Sonora)

Offensive/Defensive Line:

Gunner Couch (Central): Couch was a four-year starter and a member of three of the Bobcats’ five consecutive district championship teams. In his 2018 senior season, Couch finished with a blocking grade of 95-percent.

Cody Francis (Wall): Francis might have been the best out of several solid linemen for the Hawks this past decade. Wall head coach Houston Guy said, “He was dominating on both sides of the ball.” He was a member of Wall’s 2012 state semifinal playoff run and graded out at 94-percent.

Dylan Parsee (Central): The Bobcats’ defensive lineman was a key contributor to three of the teams’ district titles. In 2015, he finished with a team-high 9.5 sacks, along with 110 tackles and 76 solo tackles.

Eli Howard (Central): Howard played a pivotal role in two of the Bobcats district titles. In 2014, he finished with 86 tackles, 11 solo tackles, and a team-high seven sacks. He is currently a member of the Texas Tech Red Raiders football team.

Others: Weston Bauer (Brady), Lane Oliver (Wall), Ethan Patlan (Sonora), Slone Stultz (Mason), Joe Walker (Wall), Kory Zavala (Mason), Kyle Zavala (Mason)

Linebackers:

Gehrig Scott (Central): started all four years, junior and senior seasons accumulated 242 total tackles and had 149 solo tackles.

Korby Kellermeier (Wall): In 2013, Kellermeier accumulated a whopping 175 total tackles and added four sacks in the Hawks state title appearance.

Others: Jake Cockerham (Mason), Davis Martin (Central), Brent Rasberry (Wall)

Defensive Backs:

Chance Stockbridge (Mason): The 2011 2A Defensive Player of the Year had 13 interceptions and 89 tackles in the Punchers’ first state title.

Johnny Espinosa (Lake View): Not a single defender in the state of Texas had the season Espinosa had in 2018. The junior picked off opposing quarterback a state-leading 11 times, leading the Chiefs to their first playoff berth in four years.

Others: Kris Guiterrez (Wall), Luke West (Central)

Head Coaches:

Kade Burns (Mason): During his eight seasons as the Punchers’ head coach, Burns led the program to their first two state championships in 2011 and 2018, and was a state runner up in 2014. He never lost a game at the legendary Puncherdome and finished with a 100-9 record.

Brent Davis (Central): The Bobcats regained their status of West Texas football powerhouse in the past decade. Under the direction of Davis, Central made it to the postseason year each season and won five consecutive district titles from 2013-2017. He had an overall record of 87-32.

Houston Guy (Wall): Under the leadership of Guy the Hawks’ won 10 consecutive district titles and made the postseason every year in the decade. Wall also made its first trip to the state championship game in 2013 and posted an overall record of 117-18.