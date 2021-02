STERLING CITY– Coahoma pulls away with a 51-47 win against Ballinger to advance to the Class 3A- Region I Bi-District area round.

The Lady Bearcats finish their season with a 17-8 overall record.

Jenna battle scored the team-high 15 points for Ballinger, while Addison Martin added 10.

Coahoma will face Peaster in the next round, time, date, and location still to be determined.