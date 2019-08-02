Clemson No. 1 in coaches poll; Texas rounds out Top 10

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence takes a snap in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Oct.27, 2018. Clemson defeated Florida State 59-10. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

SAN ANGELO — The defending national champions Clemson Tigers were ranked No. 1 when the USA Today coaches poll was released on Thursday.

The Tigers received 59 out of the possible 65 first-place votes for the program’s first No. 1 ranking in the preseason poll.

Alabama, the team Clemson beat 44-16 in the national championship game, came in second. Georgia was ranked third, while Oklahoma and Ohio State rounded out the Top 5.

Texas will start the 2019 season in the Top 10 for the first time since 2010, after beating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl and picking up their first 10 win season in a decade.

Top 25 Rankings: