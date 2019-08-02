Clemson No. 1 in coaches poll; Texas rounds out Top 10

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence takes a snap in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Oct.27, 2018. Clemson defeated Florida State 59-10. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

SAN ANGELO — The defending national champions Clemson Tigers were ranked No. 1 when the USA Today coaches poll was released on Thursday.

The Tigers received 59 out of the possible 65 first-place votes for the program’s first No. 1 ranking in the preseason poll.

Alabama, the team Clemson beat 44-16 in the national championship game, came in second. Georgia was ranked third, while Oklahoma and Ohio State rounded out the Top 5.

Texas will start the 2019 season in the Top 10 for the first time since 2010, after beating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl and picking up their first 10 win season in a decade.

Top 25 Rankings:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Georgia
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Ohio State
  6. LSU
  7. Michigan
  8. Florida
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Texas
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Washington
  13. Oregon
  14. Penn State
  15. Utah
  16. Auburn
  17. Wisconsin
  18. Central Florida
  19. Iowa
  20. Michigan State
  21. Washington State
  22. Syracuse
  23. Stanford
  24. Iowa State
  25. Northwestern

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss