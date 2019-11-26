Christoval’s Wilcox named District 8-2A Div. II MVP; Eldorado’s Covarrubiaz Offensive MVP

SAN ANGELO — Brayden Wilcox was named MVP when District 8-2A Divison II released its all-district honors, Monday.

In 2019, the Cougars (10-2) quarterback helped lead his team to the area round for their second consecutive season. He threw for 1,237 yards and 20 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,807 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Eldorado quarterback Kevan Covarrubiaz was named the district’s Offensive MVP. In the Eagles (10-2) district championship season he tallied 2,357 and 21 touchdowns through the air, adding 675 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. Eldorado head coach Michael Johnson and his assistants were named the district’s staff of the year.

2019 8-2A Div II All-District Football Team