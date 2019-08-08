Christoval Ready to Dominate 2019

CHRISTOVAL, Texas–

With 18 starters returning for the Christoval, expectations are high for the Cougars.

“We’ve got a lot of experienced players and a lot of football players, and a lot of kids that can execute and know exactly what to do,” Senior Slot Receiver Clayton Edmiston said.

Christoval finished up 2018 8-4 and 4-1 in District 8-2A Div. 2. They also won their first playoff game since 1992 last season. Head Coach Casey Otho is hoping to feed off of 2018.

“I’m excited to see if we can build off of what we did last year,” Otho said. “We went 7-3 in our first 10 games, and I felt like we could’ve won a couple of those games that we kind of let get away from us. Once we establish something, we want to continue with the momentum and try and go 10-0. That’s our goal.”

Junior Brayden Wilcox returns behind center, and will bring even more to the table this season.

“It’s going to be a lot different by the way of Otho’s been working on me all off-season about by passing,” Wilcox said. “We really studied the playbook and basically dissected the entire game of football and I know a lot more than I have in the past two years with Othos’s help.”

The Cougars open up the 2019 season at home against Harper at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 30th.