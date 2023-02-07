SAN ANGELO, Texas — Christoval gets a huge win over Sterling City 46-39 to move into 2nd place in district 7-2A.
Christval improves to 19-12 overall and 10-2 in district play.
Sterling City although, falls to 19-7 and 9-3 in district play.
by: Keion Russell
Posted:
Updated:
