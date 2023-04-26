SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Christoval Cougars baseball team secured their first district title with their big 11-6 win over Eldorado.

The Cougars finished their regular season 10-5 overall and 10-2 in district play.

“It’s a good feeling, you know, we have a very tough district it’s very competitive. Down to the last game and two different series between us and Eldorado and Big Lake and Ozona. So, to do our part, that was what we were focused on our part of what we had to do in the formula to accomplish the district championship and we did that,” said head coach Casey Otho.

The Cougs wait to see who they will be facing in the first round of the 2023 playoffs.