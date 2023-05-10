SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Christoval Cougars baseball team has had quite the 2023 season. The Cougs won their first district title in program history and will now have a chance to add the Area Round title to their resume.

Christoval went 9-2 in a very competitive district 5-2a. They will now be faced with the challenge of competing against a very competitive Hawley team on Thursday.

“We played very good all year long. We’ve definitely had some downfalls this year. But we’ve definitely came back from those. We faced a lot of adversity. Hawley’s a good team, we got to tip our hat to them, but we’re going to go out there and play best our ability and do whatever we can to get a win,” said junior pitcher Jake Pfeuffer.

The Cougars want to stick to their winning formula that has helped them succeed all year long. They believe when they are clicking on all cylinders, they are nearly unbeatable.

“I personally think we’re going into it the same way we’ve approached every game this year. The strong mentality that we can beat anybody if we really put our minds to it, and that we’re a team and we can do it together,” said junior outfielder Jake Edmiston.

Christoval and Hawley will begin their series this Thursday at Abilene Cooper